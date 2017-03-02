10:27pm Thu 2 March
US rapper Silento has passport seized over UAE dispute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " A U.S. rapper known for his hit song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" has had his passport seized by authorities in the United Arab Emirates over a business dispute.

State-owned daily The National first reported on the case, saying a court in the city of Al Ain imposed the travel ban on rapper Silento after promoter Makki Taj El Sir Abdel Halim accused him of failing to appear at shows he booked. The paper says he cannot leave without paying 300,000 dirhams ($81,500).

Abdel Halim confirmed the details of the case to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Silento, his record label and the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not respond to requests for comment.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

