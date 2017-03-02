Tegan and Sara cancel Auckland show due to illness

Tegan and Sara have cancelled their upcoming New Zealand show just days away from when they were due to appear.

The pop duo were supposed to play Auckland's Bruce Mason Center next Saturday, March 11, but have cancelled due to Tegan's health.

READ MORE:

• Throwback Thursday: 12-year-old Lorde rocking out

• Kiwi model parties with Selena Gomez

In a statement, Tegan explains to fans: "It is with the heaviest heart that I type this. I became very ill on the final days of our European tour in February, and even while taking antibiotics and steroids, I still lost my voice completely.

"After a second round of antibiotics and steroids upon returning home last week, I still have not recovered my voice or received a clean bill of health. At the recommendation of my GP, I have decided to postpone our Australian/New Zealand tour to continue my recovery and ensure I don't do longer-term damage to my singing voice and health.

"It is a point of pride that we always follow through with our commitments, and in 17 years of touring I can count on one hand the number of shows we've had to cancel. I send our deep apologies to our fans, our team in Australia and New Zealand, as well as our promoters.

"To fans who have made travel plans and those who will be disappointed to hear this news, please know that we will be missing you all this coming week and promise to make it up to you soon. To our support acts - Theia, Bec Sandridge, and Montaigne - we are truly sorry to not be able to share the stage with you."

She signed off: "Best wishes to you all".

All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

- NZ Herald