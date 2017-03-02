Adele Australian tour: Singer cancels concert fireworks

Adele has cancelled all pyrotechnics from all upcoming shows on her Australian tour after her son Angelo, five, was hit in the eye by firework debris during dress rehearsals.

"We've been rehearsing here and up until last night we had fireworks for you," the straight-talking songstress told Perth concert-goers this week according to Daily Mail.

"And obviously everyone likes a fireworks display. However, my son was watching in the crowd. There wasn't much of a crowd, there was like five people."

"A bit of debris - it wasn't big - but a bit of s*** went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks," she added.

This week, New Idea reported that Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are enjoying an 'unofficial honeymoon' in Australia.

'This is their unofficial honeymoon as they've not had a chance to get away and celebrate their marriage,' an insider told the publication.

The Oscar-winning artist is usually tight-lipped about her private life with husband Simon and their little boy - having only recently revealed that she and the 42-year-old had got married.

Taking to the stage at the recent Oscar awards ceremony, Adele referred to Simon as her 'husband', telling the audience: 'Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it.'

It was an incredibly successful awards show for the star, after she scored five Grammys - including Best Album, Best Song and Record Of The Year at the February 12 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the singer - who is mother to five-year-old son Angelo - has been vocal about her desire to have another baby.

At a concert in Nashville, Tennessee in late 2016, she revealed her audience that she was ready to have another child.

