Mystery brunette may be the reason Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry broke up

Orlando Bloom has been pictured looking very close to Katy Perry lookalike, Erin McCabe, just days before announcing he has split from his popstar girlfriend.

Orlando, 40, cosied up to the pretty brunette, the daughter of the Global Green President, Les McCabe, at the brand's pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub, six days before announcing the end of his relationship to his girlfriend of one year.

While there's nothing to suggest that there's anything more than friendship between them, no doubt the latest pictures on Daily Mail will be hard for Katy, 32, to see.

Sources claim Erin, thought to be in her early twenties, swapped her place card to sit next to the British actor, who was spotted rubbing her back as they laughed and whispered to one another.

Erin could be seen drinking from a glass of wine as they appeared completely engrossed in the conversation.

While stars Jeff Bridges and Emily Ratajkowski were in attendance on the night, it comes as little surprise that Katy Perry was not, given the latest developments.

Post-graduate Erin works at a four-star luxury hotel in Los Angeles in the hospitality industry.

MailOnline has contacted a spokesperson for Orlando Bloom for further information.

Meanwhile, a representative for Katy and Orlando confirmed the split news to Us Weekly on Tuesday, just days after they made a very public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night.

The statement said: 'Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.'

The pop princess and the British actor have dated for over a year and were pictured flirting at The Weinstein Company and Netflix's Golden Globes Party back in January 2016.

The news comes at an interesting time as the A-list couple were spotted together at two Oscar parties on Sunday.

