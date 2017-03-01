Watch: High-octane Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 trailer

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer has arrived, and it's got space battles, wry humour, and Kurt Russell.

The second Guardians instalment picks up several months after the events of the first film, with the whole gang returning with some new additions to the team.

Chris Pratt returns as Star Lord, with Zoe Saldana back as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, and Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voicing Rocket and Groot respectively.

Canadian actress Pom Klemmentief joins the team as Mantis, while Michael Rooker and Karen Gillan are reprising their roles as Yondu and Nebula.

The trailer also offers glimpses of the film's villian Ayesha, played by The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki, as well as a surprise appearance at the end from Kurt Russell - who plays Star Lord's father.

The plot is said to follow the adventures of the dysfunctional gang, and will explore the mystery of Star Lord's parentage.

The film is slated for release in New Zealand on April 25.

- NZ Herald