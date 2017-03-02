Review: Future shows different sides of himself in 2 albums

Future, "FUTURE" and "HNDRXX" (Epic/Freebandz)

Future is easily one of today's hottest hip-hop artists.

In the past two years, he's won over a wide range of listeners with his infectious tunes through several mixtapes along with his successful albums, "EVOL," ''Dirty Sprite 2" and "What a Time to Be Alive," a collaboration with Drake.

With momentum on his side, Future released two albums in a seven-day span this month. Both albums, a self-titled project and "HNDRXX," display two different musical identities of the rapper-singer.

Future is known for slightly amplifying his hoarse Southern drawl with the Auto-Tune device. But no matter the album, his vocals mesh well on the bass-heavy "FUTURE" and the easy-flowing melodic sound of "HNDRXX."

His self-titled release, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is a well-produced offering that delves into the many harsh realities of the street life. It's highlighted by the Metro Boomin-produced "Mask Off," where he explores the addiction of drugs and overcoming poverty. On "Feds Did a Sweep," he tells a story about his friends' downfall to drug trafficking.

But Future steps away from telling stories of crime and takes a softer approach on "HNDRXX," speaking more about his past relationships. He shows his vulnerable side, digging deep to unveil his personal feelings. He expresses regret of pushing certain past lovers away during his pursuit for money on "Sorry." He talks about his former girlfriends, including ex-fiance Ciara, on "My Collection," and he teams up with Rihanna on "Selfish."

Both albums aren't classics compared to Future's past releases. But he does deserve applause for his versatility as a rapper and singer, delivering two enjoyable pieces of work.

______

Follow Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mrlandrum31