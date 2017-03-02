5:18am Thu 2 March
So presidential: Baldwin working on Trump satire

NEW YORK (AP) " Alec Baldwin has found a new way to mock Donald Trump.

Baldwin is teaming with author Kurt Andersen on the satirical book "You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump," Penguin Press announced Wednesday. The book is scheduled to come out Nov. 7, almost exactly a year to the day that Trump stunned the world by being elected president, and ensured many more appearances by Baldwin as Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin is having a busy year as a writer. His memoir, "Nevertheless," comes out in April.

