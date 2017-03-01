Lorde tweets chance for 'little glimpses' ahead of rumoured album release

Lorde has dropped her latest teaser ahead of her rumoured sophomore album release.

The young Kiwi superstar tweeted a "few more little glimpses at what's coming" to her fans in Auckland, along with a map of the city with three spots marked.

AUCKLAND: from 9:30pm TONIGHT, i've organised a few more little glimpses at what's coming. if you want to know more, consult the map.. ❇️ pic.twitter.com/IVMcksOS8M — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

"If you want to know more, consult the map," it reads.

Fans have reacted to the singer's latest teaser with rabid excitment on Twitter, with many begging her to release the first single from the album.

The tweet comes after Lorde revealed another snippet of her new album, in the form of a video uploaded to a mysterious website.

It features the singer strolling along a city sidewalk at sunset while an up-tempo piano beat plays.

The same tune was heard in a 15-second TV spot that played on New Zealand television on Monday evening, which featured Lorde eating food in the back of a car.

The singer hinted there would be more material to come, telling fans "you'll wanna come back here at 8am nz / 2pm nyc for a couple of days..."

you'll wanna come back here at 8am nz / 2pm nyc for a couple of days.. https://t.co/fsSN1KxI7h — Lorde (@lorde) February 28, 2017

The website is called M*******A, which fans believe is a clue to the new album's title. Lorde first posted a link to the website on Tuesday morning.

The Kiwi singer dropped a sly teaser for her upcoming album on major New Zealand TV channels, prompting a mad rush to figure out a cryptic clue left by the star.

The clip shows nothing more than 15 seconds of Lorde snacking in an Uber while an up-tempo piano beat played, before two release dates flashed on screen; 3.3.17 for New Zealand and 3.2.17 for New York.

Lorde is scheduled to perform at Coachella, Governor's Ball and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in the US this year.

- NZ Herald