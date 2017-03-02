Sideswipe: March 2nd: Backseat holster

Backseat holster

A reader from Massey writes: "Borrowed my girlfriend's car while mine was in the shop. Her 6-year-old left a whole pile of kid detritus in the back seat, which I bagged up and put in the boot when I got the car . . . But I only noticed I missed something when it was pointed out to me when I was pulled over by an initially alarmed, then amused cop."

Silver spoonerism service

"I recall, as a poverty-struck university student, working as a waiter to cover costs," writes Mike. "I had a table who had finished their meals and were enjoying coffees. I went to offer a refill and said: "Would you like you toffee coughed up?" instead of "Would you like you coffee topped up? Much laughter and no tip."

Combined concert waste sorted

George Seton from Clean Event writes in response to "Recycling a waste of time" in Monday's Sideswipe. "We provided the waste management and cleaning services for [the Bruce Springsteen] concert at Mt Smart Stadium. Our staff are not taught to mix the waste from bins and we will be making it very clear to all of them that this is not to happen.

"However, you should be aware that recycling is normally too contaminated to send to a processor and so we take all waste collected at Mt Smart to a sorting area where we have staff hand-sort every piece of rubbish, recycling and organics. We currently achieve recycling rates of over 80 per cent - a globally respectable result for a concert of this magnitude."

Only a bitter harvest from this rampant growth

"Here at Henderson Park, near the Corban Arts Centre in Henderson, is just one example of how the grass grows into a fire hazard", writes Jo Whalpham. "At the other end of the park near Border Rd the grass is 1.5 metres high. I would hate this to end up as a fire and damage housing like it did in Christchurch. If this was on our section, the council would no doubt insist that it was mown for safety reasons."

