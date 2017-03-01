6:36pm Wed 1 March
Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce

INDIO, Calif. (AP) " Attention Little Monsters: Lady Gaga is coming to Coachella.

The diva announced Tuesday night she will be performing at the music festival for both weekends in April. Gaga will take the headlining spot that had been Beyonce's; pregnant with twins, the superstar announced last week that her doctors recommended she bow out. She rescheduled her performance for next year.

Gaga is set to launch her "Joanne" world tour this summer, so Coachella will be a warm-up for her of sorts.

She may have given fans a sneak peak of what to expect with her Super Bowl performance in February.

Besides Gaga, other performers at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

