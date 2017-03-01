Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's odd split announcement

By Nick Bond

Pop superstar Katy Perry and her actor beau Orlando Bloom have announced they're putting the brakes on their relationship.

The surprise announcement comes just 48-hours after the pair were last photographed together, putting on a united front at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Monday:

The couple released a joint statement to Us Weekly through their representatives today, announcing they were taking time out:

"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement says.

"Respectful, loving space" - so, are they broken up or aren't they? Is this 2017's take on Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's infamous 'conscious uncoupling'? And exactly what 'rumours and falsifications' are they alluding to?

It was widely reported last November that the couple, who went public in January 2016, had split, with some outlets claiming Bloom had ended things with his pop star girlfriend because he "wasn't ready to get married and have babies".

Other publications insisted Perry ended the relationship because they "grew apart".

Bloom and Perry, who between them have a slew of famous exes including Miranda Kerr, John Mayer and Russell Brand, had a highly publicised relationship.

Back in September, they hit the headlines after Bloom was pictured completely naked paddle boarding with Perry in Sardinia.

The pictures quickly went viral and sparked intense interest in the pair's relationship.

So will this current period of 'respectful, loving space' mean any more nude paddle boarding adventures in the future? We eagerly await the next joint statement. In the meantime, and in a stunning coincidence, Katy Perry's new single is out now.





- news.com.au