2:48pm Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce at Coachella music festival

Lady Gaga will play Coachella as a replacement for Beyoncé, who had to pull out due to her pregnancy with twins. Photo / AP
Lady Gaga will play Coachella as a replacement for Beyoncé, who had to pull out due to her pregnancy with twins. Photo / AP

Lady Gaga will reportedly replace Beyonce as the headline act at Coachella.

Festival organisers are finalising plans to bring Gaga's stage production to Coachella, with an official announcement arriving in a few days, according to Billboard.

READ MORE:
Rachel Hunter: 'My mum wanted me to put this up'
Lorde drops another album clue

Gaga will fill in for the two Saturday night performances on consecutive weekends, which Beyonce was scheduled to play at the popular festival in Indio, California.

Beyonce can no longer perform at Coachella due to her pregnancy. Photo / AP
Beyonce can no longer perform at Coachella due to her pregnancy. Photo / AP

Beyonce pulled out last week following her announcement that she was pregnant with twins. She is instead slated to headline Coachella in 2018.

The Lemonade singer would have been in her third trimester of pregnancy during the festival, and her promoter said in a statement that her doctors had advised she "keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months".

Coachella was reportedly committed to having a female replacement, with Lady Gaga now set to be the first woman to headline the festival since Bjork in 2007.

Lady Gaga will begin a world tour for her newest album Joanne on August 1.

She joins Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar as headliners at Coachella, which will also feature Lorde, The XX, Father John Misty and Bon Iver.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 01 Mar 2017 15:35:08 Processing Time: 13ms