12:39pm Wed 1 March
Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals

NEW YORK (AP) " Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals.

The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed, although the deal is likely in the tens of millions of dollars.

The unique duel arrangement is for books that are among the most anticipated in memory from a former president and first lady. Barack Obama is widely regarded as the one of the finest prose stylists among recent presidents, and Michelle Obama has given few details about her time as first lady. Both are widely popular with the public in the U.S. and abroad.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

