Samuel L. Jackson loves watching himself in movies

You mightn't be a fan of any of Samuel L. Jackson's movies but there's one person who definitely is.

The Avengers star headed to Ellen on Monday to promote his new movie Kong: Skull Island and to speak about how much he loves freebies.

"People always ask me what's the best thing about being famous and I always tell them, the free stuff," he said.

But, if there's one thing the actor loves more than scoring free stuff, it's his own movies.

"Back when I was doing theatre in New York, I always wanted to see the play I was in with me in it and that's impossible.

"So, when I got a chance to do movies that was like, heaven," the 68-year-old actor said.

"That's why I'm here. I can watch me all the time," Jackson told Ellen to a barrage of laughter from the audience.

Jackson also hilariously revealed what he does if he's having a night in and struggling to decide what to watch.

"If I'm at home channel surfing and there's nothing on that I really want to watch, I just throw my name into the search engine and something will come up that I want to watch."

It's lucky Jackson likes his own movies because he's again vying for the top spot as the highest grossing actor in the history of Hollywood.

After 2016's hugely successful Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jackson dropped into second place behind Harrison Ford.

"I had that title for about five years then Harrison made one movie and caught me," he said.

"I've got a chance to grab him with either this movie (Kong: Skull Island) or Triple X (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) is doing really well in China so yeah I'm going to catch him soon."

Jackson's newest film Kong: Skull Island is a reboot of the legendary King Kong franchise which released movies in 1933, 1976 and 2005.

The movie, slated for release next month, will star Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman and of course, Samuel L. Jackson.

- news.com.au