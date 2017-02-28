1:13pm Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Nicole Kidman had a wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars ... and nobody noticed

By Nadia Salemme

You would never guess that Nicole Kidman had a wardrobe malfunction. Photo / Getty
You would never guess that Nicole Kidman had a wardrobe malfunction. Photo / Getty

She was one of the best dressed stars at the Oscars, wearing a stunning 'naked' dress by Armani on the red carpet.

Everyone saw that Nicole Kidman couldn't clap properly during the ceremony ... but the real problem she was having went completely unnoticed.

Singer Keith Urban (L) and actress Nicole Kidman. Photo / Getty
Singer Keith Urban (L) and actress Nicole Kidman. Photo / Getty

The Australian actor, 49, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Lion, appeared to break out in a rash around her neck, caused by the straps on her gown.

So what did Kidman do about it? She had the dress altered while the Oscars were still on.

She walked the red carpet wearing the nude-coloured frock, which had a cross-back silver detailing that went across her shoulder blades and around her neck.

Singer Keith Urban (L) and actress Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars with a criss-cross styled dress. Photo /Getty
Singer Keith Urban (L) and actress Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars with a criss-cross styled dress. Photo /Getty

Kidman, who is married to country singer Keith Urban, was later pictured wearing the same dress but with a completely different neckline.

It had been cut and restyled into a halter neck, tied loosely around her neck.
Despite not winning an Oscar last night, Kidman was all smiles as she left the Dolby Theatre.

Actors Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux speak during the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty
Actors Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux speak during the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty

And that was probably because her dress was no longer itching.

Continued below.

Related Content

Kidman was praised for her polished and old Hollywood look at the Oscars.

Earlier this month, her stylist Julia von Boehm told the New York Times Kidman never played it safe on the red carpet.

"She's not going the safe road," von Boehm, who is known for her styling work in Italian Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, said.

The halter-neck version of the same dress that Nicole later changed into. Photo / Getty
The halter-neck version of the same dress that Nicole later changed into. Photo / Getty

"When I see the shows, I think of them with two brains: my editorial brain and the Nicole brain," she said, according to nytimes.com.

"Sometimes they are one and the same."

She said Kidman is so svelte she fits into catwalk sample sizes.

"We don't need to create a replica for her - she even fits into the couture - which means I don't have to limit myself to just the celebrity pieces a designer offers," von Boehm told the New York Times.

"We can also be very much on point, and on time, with what's happening in fashion."

- news.com.au

By Nadia Salemme

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Mar 2017 13:14:02 Processing Time: 20ms