11:02am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 26, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Shack by William P. Young - 9780964729292 - (Windblown Media)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123145 - (St. Martin's Press)

5. Burn by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

6. The Marriage Lie by Kimberly Belle - 9781460396353 - (MIRA)

7. Fifty Shades Freed by E L James - 9781612130613 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

9. 44 Cranberry Point by Debbie Macomber - 9781459254855 - (MIRA)

10. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner - 9780698411432 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 01 Mar 2017 11:02:40 Processing Time: 593ms