The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 26, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Shack by William P. Young - 9780964729292 - (Windblown Media)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123145 - (St. Martin's Press)

5. Burn by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

6. The Marriage Lie by Kimberly Belle - 9781460396353 - (MIRA)

7. Fifty Shades Freed by E L James - 9781612130613 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

9. 44 Cranberry Point by Debbie Macomber - 9781459254855 - (MIRA)

10. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner - 9780698411432 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

