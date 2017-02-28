The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 26, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. NBA 2K17, 2K

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Enlight, Lightricks Ltd.

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

9. iSchedule, HotSchedules

10. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube - Watch and Share Vide...Google, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Homeless flock to warm Napier weather Herald daily quiz: February 24 Ask Away: Catch some bear action from home

7. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

8. RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, Atari

9. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.

10. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Little Kitten - My Favorite Cat, Fox and Sheep GmbH

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

5. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

8. NBA 2K17, 2K

9. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

10. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, Atari

2. Rabbids Crazy Rush, Ubisoft

3. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Paper.io, Voodoo

6. Word Cookies!, BitMango

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Criminal Case: Pacific Bay, Pretty Simple

10. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

___

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.