Jon Stewart returns to TV to blast Trump

Karl Puschmann is an entertainment writer for the New Zealand Herald.

Jon Stewart has come out of retirement to blast Donald Trump, the United States President, and deliver a heartfelt message to the media.

"Tunnelling" in from his farm, he popped up from below the desk to take a seat beside The Late Show host, and longtime pal, Stephen Colbert.

"You miss it don't you?" Colbert asked.

"Yes, I miss it," Stewart answered looking pained. "I spend the whole day yelling about Trump to the animals."



The pair discussed a range of topics, including Trump's refusal to attend the White House Correspondent's dinner, ("I can't believe the guy's got the balls to get away with that," Stewart said), Trump's declaration of being "the least anti-Semitic person you've ever seen," which left Stewart temporarily speechless, and how he knows the President is lying on purpose.

"He constantly says the phrase, 'believe me,'" Stewart told Colbert. "Nobody says 'believe me,' unless they are lyyyyyyiiiing."

He then jostled Colbert out of the way to seize control of the desk to deliver the sort of monologue which made his name as one of the most insightful, renowned and hilarious political commentators.

"Hey media, I heard Donald Trump broke up with you," he began, in reference to Trump banning many news outlets from attending a recent White House media briefing.

"Good riddance. Kick him to the curb."

"Media," he said, looking straight down the camera. "It's time for you to get your groove back."

He then made the case for news outlets to forget the sensationalism and distractions of Trump's presidency and to focus on hard journalism, saying Trump was never going to change.

"You know why?" he asked.

"Because 70 year old men don't get less cranky or racist as time goes by."

- NZ Herald