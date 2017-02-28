10:00am Wed 1 March
Lorde reveals another clue to her new album

Lorde has dropped another mysterious clue about her upcoming album. Photo / AP
Lorde has revealed another snippet of her new album.

The video, uploaded this morning to a mysterious website, features the singer strolling along a city sidewalk at sunset while an up-tempo piano beat plays.

The same tune was heard in a 15-second TV spot that played on New Zealand television on Monday evening, which featured Lorde eating food in the back of a car.

The singer hinted there would be more material to come, telling fans "you'll wanna come back here at 8am nz / 2pm nyc for a couple of days..."


The website is called M*******A, which fans believe is a clue to the new album's title. Lorde first posted a link to the website on Tuesday morning.

Lorde is scheduled to perform at Coachella, Governor's Ball and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in the US this year.

- NZ Herald

