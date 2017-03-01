Comedy Central to laugh it up with a 3-day festival in June

NEW YORK (AP) " No joke! Comedy Central is leaping off the screen this summer with a comedy cavalcade in the heart of San Francisco.

Dubbed the Colossal Clusterfest, this three-day event will team Comedy Central with Superfly, the company known for staging such live shindigs as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands.

Set for June 2-4, the Clusterfest will feature what's billed as a "jam-packed, multiformat festival experience" covering a wide spectrum of the comedy genre, the co-producers announced Tuesday.

Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and Bill Burr are headlining, with others on the bill to include Fred Armisen, Ice Cube, Hannibal Buress, Sarah Silverman, Bob Odenkirk, Tig Notaro and Reggie Watts.

Online ticket sales start Thursday.