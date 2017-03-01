4:12am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Gossip Girl' star Penn Badgley gets married in New York

NEW YORK (AP) " Former "Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley has married Domino Kirke, the sister of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke.

Domino Kirke shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress next to Badgley with the caption "married" Monday. She also shared a picture of the couple's vegan, gluten-free wedding cake.

Another sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place. Jemima Kirke tweeted her congrats, telling the couple, "it's all downhill from here. In a good way!"

In addition to acting, the 30-year-old Badgley is the front man for his band, MOTHXR.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 01 Mar 2017 05:07:47 Processing Time: 22ms