From Maoritanga to melodrama, fans are trying to guess Lorde's new album title

While the world was busy trying to figure out what even happened at the Oscars on Monday night, Lorde fans have been chipping away at a mystery of their own.

The Kiwi singer dropped a sly teaser for her upcoming album on major New Zealand TV channels, prompting a mad rush to figure out a cryptic clue left by the star.

The clip shows nothing more than 15 seconds of Lorde snacking in an Uber while an up-tempo piano beat played, before two release dates flashed on screen; 3.3.17 for New Zealand and 3.2.17 for New York.

But the following morning, Lorde posted a link to a website that hosts the clip, a shadowy domain titled M*******A.

As fans eagerly await the release, some are speculating whether the cryptic word will be the album title, and what its nine characters could spell out.

ok lorde album is either called melodrama

millennia

melisma — z (@soulglitches) February 27, 2017

calling it for messalina, wife of claudius, a reputation for promiscuity and conspiracy against her husband which saw her executed pic.twitter.com/8RVaScG27d — ajr (@amandajr1996) February 27, 2017

Can't wait for Lorde's new album: MAORITANGA (2017, prod. Dalvanius Ghost) — Dan Taipua (@D__T_____) February 28, 2017

Several clues point towards "Magdalena", after Frida Kahlo's first name. Lorde has spoken before about her love for the influential Mexican artist, and she recently changed her twitter bio to a Kahlo quote: "I hope the exit is joyful, and I hope never to return".

Another nine-letter word that fits is "Minnehaha" - a beach in Takapuna, near Lorde's home suburb of Devonport.

Other words or phrases that fit include macadamia, Macedonia, margarita, Minnesota and Mea Culpa.

Whatever it may be, fans may only have to wait until Friday to find out.

Most ppl playing "THIS GAME" seem to focus on M*******A ="Melodrama" as the name for Lorde's new album.

Here is another reason. pic.twitter.com/eVYYGKuhlH — Lorde WorldWideNet (@Lorde_WWN) February 27, 2017

@Lorde song/album is one of the follwoing words: myelomata moratoria milennia miltaria memoranda melodrama melismata marijuana margarita — Kaden Beck (@kadenb12) February 28, 2017

from these clues i have concluded that @lorde 's new album will be called 'macadamia' #lorde — zalan (@legitzalan) February 28, 2017

