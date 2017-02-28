Auli'i Cravalho landed a major gig the day after her Oscars performance

Auli'i Cravalho performed for millions at Monday's Oscars ceremony, and within 24 hours she's gone on to secure a major new acting gig.

The Moana star made headlines when her performance of the film's hit How Far I'll Go was marred by one of the dancers hitting her in the head with a large blue flag.

However, the 16-year-old recovered masterfully and moved on as though nothing had happened, rounding out her performance with a grace that did not go unnoticed by fans - or, it seems, NBC.

According to Variety, the US network just signed Cravalho to the lead role in its theatre drama pilot Drama High.

The series - from Jason Katims, creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood - will center on the students of a high school drama department and their impassioned teacher.

It's based on the story of high school drama teacher Lou Volpe, as set out in a book of the same name, written by one of Volpe's students, Michael Sokolove.

Cravalho will play Lilette, who works part-time at the local diner but joins the drama department to follow her acting dreams - a move which will no doubt make good use of her singing chops.

