Halle Berry performs post-Oscars strip tease to Bruno Mars, then takes skinny dip

She's an Oscar winner and now, it seems, Halle Berry is trying her hands at a second career - making DIY music videos.

The 50-year-old posted a video on Instagram of her taking off the Versace dress she wore to the Oscars, to the tune of Bruno Mars' Versace on the Floor.

She literally leaves her Versace frock on the floor, then dives into her backyard pool.

Berry captioned the racy video: "After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic."

Berry - who won Best Actress for Monster's Ball in 2001 - presented the Oscar for Best Director to La La Land's Damien Chazelle.

This is Berry, fully clothed, at the Oscars and Vanity Fair's after-party.

Berry was among star-studded company at Vanity Fair's invitation-only Oscars bash, where Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry also partied.

- news.com.au