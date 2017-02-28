2:00pm Tue 28 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Halle Berry performs post-Oscars strip tease to Bruno Mars, then takes skinny dip

Actor Halle Berry attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty
Actor Halle Berry attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty

She's an Oscar winner and now, it seems, Halle Berry is trying her hands at a second career - making DIY music videos.

The 50-year-old posted a video on Instagram of her taking off the Versace dress she wore to the Oscars, to the tune of Bruno Mars' Versace on the Floor.

She literally leaves her Versace frock on the floor, then dives into her backyard pool.

Berry captioned the racy video: "After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic."

Halle strips for Bruno Mars

After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on


Berry - who won Best Actress for Monster's Ball in 2001 - presented the Oscar for Best Director to La La Land's Damien Chazelle.

This is Berry, fully clothed, at the Oscars and Vanity Fair's after-party.

Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty
Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty

Berry was among star-studded company at Vanity Fair's invitation-only Oscars bash, where Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry also partied.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 Feb 2017 14:00:21 Processing Time: 23ms