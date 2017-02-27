12:00pm Tue 28 February
Chrissy Teigen seemed to fall asleep at the Oscars

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chrissy Teigen appeared to fall asleep during two acceptance speeches at the Oscars.

The 31-year-old model accompanied her husband John Legend to the glitzy awards bash where cameras appear to have caught her snoozing during Emma Stone and Casey Affleck's acceptance speeches for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Leading Role.




And Chrissy appeared to joke about the whole thing as she took to her Twitter.
Posting a message for her 4.4 million followers, she wrote: "just woke up what happened (sic)"


The mother-of-one - who has 10-month-old daughter Luna with the All of Me hitmaker - was showered with comments from her fans who branded her the "queen of the internet" and told her she was "America's sweetheart".

Fans regularly take to social media to tell Teigen and Legend they are "relationship goals" but Chrissy thinks "it's kind of silly" that people feel that way because everyone needs to "have high standards of relationships goals."

She said: "I do think it's kind of silly. I love being that way, because I love people looking up to somebody who has a relationship that's enviable, of course. But also, the things they say it for are so stupid, like, we'll be eating a burrito and someone will be like, 'Relationship goals!' and I'm like, 'Go get a burrito? Just eat a burrito!'

"We should definitely have higher standards of relationship goals, but at the same time we're very happy to be people's relationship goals."

And the Sports Illustrated model is no doubt glad she was able to get some time to spend with Legend alone as she previously admitted she feels very lucky to get that "me time" with her husband as not everyone can afford a babysitter.

She added: "We're very lucky to be able to do that. Not a lot of people can do that: can go on date nights, can have a sitter, have someone take care of their baby. 'Me time' is important, but not everybody can do it."

- Bang! Showbiz

