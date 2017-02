Oscars memorial leaves out Arquette's transgender sister

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Actress Patricia Arquette says she was upset the Oscars left her transgender sister out of the "In Memoriam" tribute.



Arquette told ABC News she thought the Academy Awards "would have a little bit more respect" for the transgender community. Arquette says her sister Alexis Arquette should have been honored because she had a great body of work and was one of few transgender artists in the business.

Alexis Arquette died Sept. 11 from a heart attack and battled HIV for 29 years.

She memorably played a trans sex worker in "Last Exit to Brooklyn" and a Boy George impersonator in "The Wedding Singer."

The "In Memoriam" portion of the show remembers major Hollywood film figures who died last year. This year's segment included Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder.