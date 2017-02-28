The Viva Verdict: Best Dressed at the Oscars

"Karl Lagerfeld muse Pharrell fully embraced the Chanel designer's look - from the custom-made tails right down to the diamond brooch detail and layers of black pearls. Taken from the 2009 spring archives, the look had just the right amount of dandy for the occasion."

Amanda Linnell, Viva managing editor

"Brandon Maxwell is a young American designer used to dressing celebrities such as Karlie Kloss and his best friend Lady Gaga, but for the Oscars he dressed Syrian refugee Hala Kamil, the subject of the Oscar-nominated short documentary Watani: My Homeland. The designer shared the moment with a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "To me, every woman is a star and every star has a story. She used to stay up with her husband every year and watch the Oscars from her home in Aleppo, which has now been destroyed, and tonight she walks the red carpet. I hope she is having the time of her life."

Dan Ahwa, Viva and Canvas fashion editor



"The best celebrity fashion is always about more than just The Dress. As this year's fashion crush, there was a lot of focus on what Ruth Negga would wear to the Oscars - and her beautiful red lace Valentino gown didn't disappoint. But what I loved most was that she used her platform for something meaningful; adorning it with a blue ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. The actress' character Mildred in the film Loving based on a true story about an interracial marriage in the late 60s - was represented by the ACLU."

Zoe Walker, Viva associate editor

"It can be hard for men to try something new on the red carpet - unless they're as effortlessly cool as Pharrell Williams - but Best Actor nominee Ryan 'The Prom King' Gosling made a statement in a custom-made Gucci black velvet, shawl lapel one-button tuxedo, with a matching black velvet bow tie."

Shandelle Battersby, Viva commercial and lifestyle editor



"Isabelle Huppert does understated elegance like no other, opting for a custom Armani Prive silk chiffon gown, delicately embroidered in silver crystals. The French actress paired the dress with Repossi jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes, in attendance at the awards after receiving a Best Actress nomination for her lead role in thriller Elle."

Danielle Clausen, Viva editorial and fashion assistant



Best of the rest

•Dakota Johnson channels the 80s in gold Gucci

•Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti

•Best Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis in Armani Prive

•Best Actress Emma Stone in Givenchy couture

•Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta

•Naomie Harris in Calvin Klein by Appointment

- NZ Herald