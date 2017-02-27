10:22pm Mon 27 February
Oscar-winning Syrian rescue group says prize is inspiration

BEIRUT (AP) " The head of the Syrian search-and-rescue group featured in the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary "The White Helmets" says the award is an inspiration and a huge moral support for the volunteers to keep up their mission in the war-torn country.

Raed Saleh of the Syrian Civil Defense " known as "The White Helmets" " appealed on governments around the world "to stop the bloodshed of the Syrian people."

Speaking in a video released Monday in southern Turkey, he also quoted from the Quran: "Whoever saves a life - it is as if he has saved mankind entirely."

Saleh says the Oscar "will inspire our volunteers with the moral support to continue rescuing civilians in Syria."

The White Helmets did not have a representative at the Los Angeles Oscars ceremony.

