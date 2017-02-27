Lorde 'hints' of new album release with cryptic TV ad

Rumours are circulating of the potential imminent release of Lorde's new album, following a cryptic television ad.

The ad, which aired about 7.15pm tonight, shows the Kiwi music star sitting in the back of a car eating and sipping on a cup of fizzy drink.

The ad finished with the messages "2.3.17 NYC" and "3.3.17 NZ" which may indicate the date the 20-year-old drops her second album.

Lorde's Twitter page bio has also reportedly been changed to now read, "I hope the next is joyful, and I hope never to return".

Newstalk ZB host Jack Tame tweeted a video of the ad and said, "is this the new @lorde album?"

Whoa!! Just saw super cryptic ad tvnz1.. is this the new @lorde album? pic.twitter.com/WlY0U54QLc — Jack Tame (@jacktame) February 27, 2017

Lorde has tweeted to fans about her new album for months, and in November wrote, "listen to the record on these every day. wanna hear it exactly how you will".

listen to the record on these every day. wanna hear it exactly how you will pic.twitter.com/R5Ove8g94z — Lorde (@lorde) November 15, 2016

Lorde released her first album, Pure Heroine, in 2013.

- NZ Herald