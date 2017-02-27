Oscars 2017: Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway announce wrong movie as best picture winner - it was meant to be Moonlight not La La Land

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

In the worst blunder in Oscar history, the Academy Award for best picture was handed to the wrong nominee - and the mistake was only discovered halfway through the acceptance speech.

Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner for best picture at the end of the night, awarding the trophy to La La Land when it actually was supposed to go to Moonlight.

It all started as Dunaway's co-presenter, Warren Beatty, opened the envelope to read the winner for best picture. He looked confused, took a long pause, and then looked over at Dunaway, who clearly thought he was doing some sort of bit.

"You're awful!" she said, as the crowd laughed nervously. "God."

Beatty then handed the envelope to Dunaway, who announced "La La Land!"

The cast and crew of La La Land arrived on stage to accept the award before someone realised the mix-up, which set off moments of extreme confusion, slight panic and...well, no one really knew what was happening.

"There's been a mistake," producer Jordan Horowitz said, as he ran onstage. "Moonlight, you guys won."

As Beatty later explained to the crowd, he had paused to look at the envelope, which read "Emma Stone, La La Land." Stone had just won best actress.

"That's why I took such a long look at Faye...I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty explained to the audience. "This is Moonlight the best picture."

La La Land's cast and crew were halfway through their acceptance speeches when the mistake was realised.

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked: "Warren, what did you do?"

The Washington Post described it as the most shocking Oscars moment ever and the error was quickly picked up as a topic of discussion by viewers.

