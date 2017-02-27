6:04pm Mon 27 February
Oscars 2017: Nicole Kidman's bizarre behaviour is the talk of the Oscars

Nicole Kidman at the Oscars. Photo / AP
Nicole Kidman has been turning heads at this year's Academy Awards for an unusual reason; it appears she has forgotten how to clap.

The Australian actress has been captured on tape twice, enthusiastically applauding the ceremony with her hands splayed in a bizarre fashion.

Kidman's non-clap stands out next to her husband, Keith Urban, and Octavia Spencer, who both appear to clap like normal people.

The clips have been swiftly shared on twitter.





Kidman joins Brendan Fraser on the list of celebrities who can't seem to clap.

- NZ Herald

