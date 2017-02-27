Oscars 2017: Nicole Kidman's bizarre behaviour is the talk of the Oscars

Nicole Kidman has been turning heads at this year's Academy Awards for an unusual reason; it appears she has forgotten how to clap.

The Australian actress has been captured on tape twice, enthusiastically applauding the ceremony with her hands splayed in a bizarre fashion.

Kidman's non-clap stands out next to her husband, Keith Urban, and Octavia Spencer, who both appear to clap like normal people.

The clips have been swiftly shared on twitter.

Nicole Kidman has no idea how to clap #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BMDgcvnZsy — Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP pic.twitter.com/5DQFR3M0VV — #1 Rachel (@rachel) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

Kidman joins Brendan Fraser on the list of celebrities who can't seem to clap.

- NZ Herald