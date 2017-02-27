21st time lucky for Oscar winner Kevin O'Connell

Kevin O'Connell probably wasn't expecting much for this Academy Awards, given that he's been nominated 21 times over 33 years without a win - but then it happened.
The 59-year-old finally won one at today's Oscars, taking home the award for Best Sound Mixing for Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge".
He looked a bit stunned and thrilled as he went to collect his trophy, dedicating it to his mother with a very sweet speech.
O'Connell had held the record for the most Oscar nominations without a win.
Films O'Connell has worked on include 'A Few Good Men', 'Top Gun', 'Twister', 'The Rock', 'Armageddon', 'Pearl Harbor', and another Mel Gibson directed film - 'Apocalypto'.
READ MORE
• All the action from the Oscars
• Oscars opening gets mixed reaction