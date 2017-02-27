21st time lucky for Oscar winner Kevin O'Connell

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Kevin O'Connell probably wasn't expecting much for this Academy Awards, given that he's been nominated 21 times over 33 years without a win - but then it happened.

The 59-year-old finally won one at today's Oscars, taking home the award for Best Sound Mixing for Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge".

He looked a bit stunned and thrilled as he went to collect his trophy, dedicating it to his mother with a very sweet speech.

O'Connell had held the record for the most Oscar nominations without a win.

Films O'Connell has worked on include 'A Few Good Men', 'Top Gun', 'Twister', 'The Rock', 'Armageddon', 'Pearl Harbor', and another Mel Gibson directed film - 'Apocalypto'.

