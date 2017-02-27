4:08pm Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
NZ Herald Focus logo

21st time lucky for Oscar winner Kevin O'Connell

Kevin O'Connell probably wasn't expecting much for this Academy Awards, given that he's been nominated 21 times over 33 years without a win - but then it happened.

The 59-year-old finally won one at today's Oscars, taking home the award for Best Sound Mixing for Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge".

He looked a bit stunned and thrilled as he went to collect his trophy, dedicating it to his mother with a very sweet speech.

O'Connell had held the record for the most Oscar nominations without a win.

Films O'Connell has worked on include 'A Few Good Men', 'Top Gun', 'Twister', 'The Rock', 'Armageddon', 'Pearl Harbor', and another Mel Gibson directed film - 'Apocalypto'.

READ MORE
All the action from the Oscars
Oscars opening gets mixed reaction

- Washington Post

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 27 Feb 2017 16:54:18 Processing Time: 17ms