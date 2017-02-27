4:19pm Mon 27 February
Moana singer slapped in face in Oscars fail

Auli'i Cravalho performs songs from best original song nominee How Far I'll Go, from Moana. Photo / AP
Auli'i Cravalho gave the biggest performance of career, singing at the Oscars ceremony, but all anyone's talking about is how it went wrong.

The Moana actress, who voices Disney's first Pacific princess, performed How Far I'll Go with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

But partway through she was hit in the face by one of the flags which her dancers were swinging around in the background.

The internet immediately took to making gifs and memes, comparing the incident to the "left shark" debacle during Katy Perry's Superbowl performance in which one of the dancing sharks in the back was out of sync.




But in her defence she recovered masterfully, finishing off the performance with total composure, and her fans were full of praise for it.




- NZ Herald

