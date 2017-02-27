24: Legacy makers apologise for use of Kenya terror attack footage

The makers of a US television drama have apologised after real footage of a terror attack was used in an episode.

The producers of 24: Legacy said they were "deeply sorry" for including footage from a 2013 attack on a shopping centre in Kenya which killed 67, according to the Daily Mail.

The scenes were used to depict a fictional terror attack in Egypt in the fourth episode of the series - a spin-off of the thriller 24 - which aired on the Fox channel in the US earlier this week.

Evan Katz and Manny Coto, the executive producers, said in a statement they "regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi".

They added: "It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show."

The scenes showed masked gunmen from the terror group Al-Shabaab stalking and shooting victims at the Westgate shopping centre, while others fled.

The Kenya Film Classification Board described the show's creators as "insensitive and reckless".

Chief executive Ezekiel Mutua said: "It flies in the face of basic considerations of human dignity, in total disregard of the feelings of the victims and their families."

