Those Oscars red carpet blue ribbons explained

The Oscars ceremony hasn't even begun and it's already gotten political.

We were only a little way into the red carpet coverage when a big question had to be asked: why are stars wearing those blue ribbons?

In news that won't surprise many people - given the current politically-charged climate - it's all about showing support for the American Civil Liberties Union, in the wake of President Trump's controversial travel ban.

Launched last week, the Stand with ACLU campaign encourages people to wear the blue ribbon in a show of solidarity with the nonpartisan, non-profit organisation, which has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties.

Among those showing support for the campaign so far is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Victoria's Secret model Karlie Kloss, and actor Ruth Negga.

We first got a glimpse of the new campaign at the Film independent Spirit Awards on Saturday night, where Manchester by the Sea star Casey Affleck donned a ribbon and used his speech as best male lead winner to blast President Trump's "abhorrent policies" - and it's likely this is just the beginning of tonight's political theme.

Yes, blue ribbons represent ACLU. Let us know who you spot wearing them! So far we've seen Ruth Negga and @Lin_Manuel! #Oscars #Oscars2017 https://t.co/2Bo4giuJcT — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

