Adele's family are 'disappointed' to hear she may have gotten married in secret

She appeared to reveal that she had finally married her long-term partner Simon Konecki at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

But Adele's good news has reportedly infuriated members of her family, who were said to be anticipating joining the chart-topping singer for summer nuptials, the Daily Mail reports.

A source told the Mirror: "Adele and Simon have a big family but some of those closest to them weren't aware of any impending wedding and were shocked to hear one might have gone ahead.

"They feel disappointed if it's true. They understand they're a private couple but are surprised to see them potentially cut out their loved ones."

It has since been reported that Adele and Simon tied the knot late last year while they were in the US. MailOnline has contacted a spokesperson for Adele for comment.

Known for remaining tight-lipped about her personal life, Adele only announced her marriage to the charity founder after referring to him as her "husband" while collecting her Album of the Year Grammy award earlier this month.

Taking to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles the hitmaker had said to the audience: "Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it."

The Rumour Has It singer, 28, met 42-year-old Simon, who started Drop4Drop, back in 2011 - and the pair share four-year-old son Angelo together.

- Daily Mail