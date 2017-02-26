89th Academy Awards: The Oscars live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

The stars have gathered and are set to honour the best films of 2016 at the 89th Academy Awards.

Join the Herald as we discover the winners (and uncover disappointments) as the ceremony, Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, unfolds at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Who will win? Well, La La Land is the firmest Oscar favourite in some years, and whatever happens, it should take home more awards in total than any other film.

Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea are the closest threats to La La ruling the night, unless the Academy get creative in areas like sound and costume design, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Check out some more Oscars predictions here.





- NZ Herald