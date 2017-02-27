LIVE Oscars 2017: And the winner is ...

All the winners from the 89th Academy Awards as they come to hand ...

Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his Moonlight role.

Ali won for his first Oscar-nominated role, in which he plays a Miami drug dealer who mentors a young boy who is being teased and bullied.

It has been a breakout year for Ali, who starred on the Netflix series Luke Cage and also had a role in another Oscar-nominated film, Hidden Figures.

Meanwhile, a documentary examining the broad implications of O.J. Simpson's trial and acquittal on murder charges has won the Oscar for best documentary.

The ESPN film O.J.: Made in America runs seven hours and 47 minutes and is the longest film to win an Academy Award.

O.J. documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson's late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called Trial of the Century against the former NFL great.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Viola Davis, Fences

Other nominees: Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures; Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Other nominees: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea; Dev Patel, Lion; Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Documentary Feature

Winner: O.J.: Made in America

Other nominees: Fire at Sea; I Am Not Your Negro; Life, Animated; 13th;

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson

Other nominees: A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson; Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Costume Design

Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Other nominess: Allied, Joanna Johnston; Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle; Jackie, Madeline Fontaine; La La Land, Mary Zophres

Sound Editing

Winner:Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare

Other nominess: Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli; Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright; La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan; Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Sound Mixing

Winner: Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace

Other nominess: Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye;

La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, and Steve A. Morrow; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, and Stuart Wilson; 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, and Mac Ruth

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Music (Original Score)

Mica Levi, Jackie

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Thomas Newman, Passengers

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Fences, August Wilson

Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion, Luke Davies

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women, Mike Mills

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Cinematography

Arrival, Bradford Young

La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Lion, Greig Fraser

Moonlight, James Laxton

Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

Film editing

Arrival, Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts

La La Land, Tom Cross

Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Production Design

Arrival, Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! , Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh

La La Land, Davis Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena

Original Song

"Audition (The Fools who Dream)," La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls, music and lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster

"City of Stars," La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story, music and lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

"How Far I'll Go," Moana, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Justin Billington, and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, and Paul Corbould

The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon

Kubo and the Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean, and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, and Neil Corbould

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

- NZ Herald