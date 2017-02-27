LIVE Oscars 2017: And the winner is ...

Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his Moonlight role.
Ali won for his first Oscar-nominated role, in which he plays a Miami drug dealer who mentors a young boy who is being teased and bullied.
It has been a breakout year for Ali, who starred on the Netflix series Luke Cage and also had a role in another Oscar-nominated film, Hidden Figures.
Meanwhile, a documentary examining the broad implications of O.J. Simpson's trial and acquittal on murder charges has won the Oscar for best documentary.
The ESPN film O.J.: Made in America runs seven hours and 47 minutes and is the longest film to win an Academy Award.
O.J. documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson's late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called Trial of the Century against the former NFL great.
Updated winners
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner: Viola Davis, Fences
Other nominees: Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures; Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Other nominees: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea; Dev Patel, Lion; Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Documentary Feature
Winner: O.J.: Made in America
Other nominees: Fire at Sea; I Am Not Your Negro; Life, Animated; 13th;
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson
Other nominees: A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson; Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Costume Design
Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
Other nominess: Allied, Joanna Johnston; Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle; Jackie, Madeline Fontaine; La La Land, Mary Zophres
Sound Editing
Winner:Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare
Other nominess: Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli; Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright; La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan; Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Sound Mixing
Winner: Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace
Other nominess: Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye;
La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, and Steve A. Morrow; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, and Stuart Wilson; 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, and Mac Ruth
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Music (Original Score)
Mica Levi, Jackie
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Thomas Newman, Passengers
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Fences, August Wilson
Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion, Luke Davies
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women, Mike Mills
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine (Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Cinematography
Arrival, Bradford Young
La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Moonlight, James Laxton
Silence, Rodrigo Prieto
Film editing
Arrival, Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts
La La Land, Tom Cross
Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Production Design
Arrival, Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! , Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh
La La Land, Davis Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena
Original Song
"Audition (The Fools who Dream)," La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls, music and lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster
"City of Stars," La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story, music and lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
"How Far I'll Go," Moana, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Justin Billington, and Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, and Paul Corbould
The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon
Kubo and the Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean, and Brad Schiff
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, and Neil Corbould
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets