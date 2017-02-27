Music concert to benefit Sandy Hook victim's foundation

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) " The principal cellist with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra is organizing a concert to benefit a foundation set up by the family of a victim of the Connecticut school shooting.

Carter Brey and other orchestra members will perform at the "Chasing the Music" event June 4 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The concert will benefit CMAK Foundation, which runs the Race4Chase kids triathlon program.

The foundation was set up by the family of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski, who was killed along with 19 other first-graders and six school staff members inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The triathlon program serves 650 children in three states. Its summer camp program trains children to run, ride bicycles and swim, and culminates in a triathlon.