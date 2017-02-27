Celebrities, fans, family pay tribute to Hollywood actor Bill Paxton

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has paid tribute to Hollywood star Bill Paxton who died yesterday.

Neill tweeted this morning: "Terribly shaken to hear Bill Paxton has died. Sweetest man you ever knew. Fine actor and funny as hell. Thinking of his family he adored."

The Aliens and Twister actor reportedly suffered complications after undergoing heart surgery and passed away after a massive stroke aged 61 yesterday.

Terribly shaken to hear Bill Paxton has died. Sweetest man you ever knew. Fine actor and funny as hell. Thinking of his family he adored. — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) February 26, 2017

Kiwi actor Karl Urban also paid tribute to Bill Paxton, saying he was an "Awesome talent and a great guy."

Bill Paxton .

Awesome talent and a great guy

My heart , thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends . pic.twitter.com/9vgXkXKPTJ — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) February 26, 2017

Celebrities such as William Shatner, Rob Lowe, Zach Braff and others also posted their tributes on social media to mourn the loss of their friend and colleague, Bill Paxton.

According to Daily Mail, Paxton was set to appear alongside Tom Hanks later this year in The Circle, who said in a tweet: "Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man."

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Director Doug Liman, who worked with Paxton in Edge of Tomorrow, said the actor was worried about his upcoming surgery, the NY Daily News reported.

Liman said Paxton wrote him an email that said: "Thanks for the good wishes. It will help me face this ordeal. Don't worry "Sgt Farrell" will be ready to report for duty."

The actor was expected to work with the director again in a sequel of the original 2014 action film as character Master Sergeant Farell.

Liman added to the NY Daily News: "Even facing major surgery, his optimism for the future was infectious.

"He was talking about the future, things we hoped to do together."

Celebrities also shared their tributes on social media to mourn the loss of their friend and colleague.

Actor Rob Lowe posted a series of tweets that sent his condolences to his family and said:

"Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton.

"Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing."

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Other celebrities started to flood Twitter with their tributes this morning.

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

My first day on Spy Kids 2 was with Bill Paxton. He came to my trailer & said hello and I told him I loved Titanic. Nicest guy in the world. — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) February 26, 2017

So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 26, 2017

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #rip pic.twitter.com/2ULKQJUzI4 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 26, 2017

I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017

Fans have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on Bill Paxton's death.

Sad hearing upon the news of Bill Paxton's death. RIP. "Seeing her coming out of the darkness like a ghost ship, still gets me every time." — Titanic Fans (@TitanicFans) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. Thanks for the memories Chet. pic.twitter.com/6BTABJxeep — MarVistaGuy (@ScottyB12498) February 26, 2017

"I am the ultimate badass. State of the badass art!" Bill Paxton as Pvt. Hudson in Aliens (1986) pic.twitter.com/JHkaLfOc2i — Killer Kitsch (@killer_kitsch) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton. A wonderful actor, a talented filmmaker, a sweet and genuine person. We've lost someone very special today. — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) February 26, 2017

"Jo, things go wrong. You can't explain it, you can't predict it." RIP Bill Paxton ... pic.twitter.com/dUE4khGNWg — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedKMBC) February 26, 2017

Paxton leaves behind two children. He was married to his second wife, Louise Newbury, at the time of his death.

His family's statement added: "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and his father John Paxton was also an actor, having worked on several Spiderman films.

The Texas native has close to 100 acting credits to his name, including film and television work.

His death comes on the night of Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, who have not noted if they will honor the late actor during the awards.

