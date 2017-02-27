6:42am Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scares up big $30.5 million debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Comedian Jordan Peele's directorial debut "Get Out" has made a splash atop the box office in its opening weekend.

Studio estimates Sunday show the thriller earned $30.5 million to take first place. The well-reviewed film only cost a reported $4.5 million to produce.

"Get Out" pushed "The Lego Batman Movie" into second place. The animated family picture added $19 million this weekend and is now up to $133 million after only three weeks in theaters.

"John Wick: Chapter Two" took third place with $9 million, while the Matt Damon-starrer "The Great Wall" took fourth with $8.7 million.

"Fifty Shades Darker" rounded out the top five with $7.7 million, pushing the erotic drama over the $100 million mark in its third weekend.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 27 Feb 2017 06:42:42 Processing Time: 415ms