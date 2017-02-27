6:32am Mon 27 February
Bill Paxton dies aged 61

Bill Paxton passed away at the age 61. Photo / AP
Hollywood actor Bill Paxton has died aged 61 due to "complications" following heart surgery, his family has confirmed.

The Twister actor reportedly suffered complications after undergoing heart surgery and passed away after a massive stroke aged 61 on Saturday.

Bill is survived by his wife Louise Newbury and their two children, James and Lydia.

His family confirmed the sad news, which was originally reported by TMZ, in a statement describing him as an "adored husband and father".

Bill Paxton in the film Twister.
The statement read: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

A number of stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, including his True Lies co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

She wrote: "Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my [love] & support 2 u. #truelies (sic)"


Meanwhile, Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul remembered one of the "greatest guys" he'd ever met.

He wrote: "Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. (sic)"


Lou Diamond Phillips posted: "I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP (sic)"


And Zach Braff wrote: "Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #Rip (sic)"


Tom Hanks posted that Bill Paxton was a was wonderful man.


William Shatner shared his condolences with Paxton's family.


Rob Lowe left Paxton a heartfelt message on his twitter.




The actor was best known for his work on movies including Titanic, Apollo 13, Aliens, Predator 2, and The Terminator.

Bill also starred in TV drama Big Love and the small screen adaptation of Training Day, and he won an Emmy award for his performance in historical TV miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

Bill Paxton stars in the film, Titanic.
- Bang! Showbiz

