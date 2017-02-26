Batman v Superman won four awards at the Razzies

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The movie - starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavil - was the joint top winner at the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, tying with Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party for the most gongs.

Hillary's America beat Batman v Superman for the prize of Worst Picture and the Razzies committee said in a statement:

"It all came down to two decidedly different examples of cinematic sludge: The $250 million comic book oop-us Batman v Superman and the faux right wing 'documentary' Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party."

Hillary's America also won Worst Actor, Director and Actress.

Director Dinesh D'Souza sent a video message to thank the academy for his award and said: "Being dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic. My audience loves the fact that you hate me.

"The reason you are giving it to me is because you're very upset Trump won. You've never got over it, you probably never will."

And Batman v Superman picked up gongs for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for Affleck and Cavill.

Zoolander 2 was nominated for nine awards but only won in one category; Worst Supporting Actress for Kristen Wiig.

Razzies bosses previously admitted there had been so many bad movies released in 2016, they had had to expand the categories this year to include a potential six winners.

They said: "The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th annual Razzie Awards is expanding the number of nominees from the usual five to an unprecedented six contenders in each of its nine worst achievement in film categories."

Winners of the Razzies are voted for online by around 1,000 Razzie members from 24 countries.

Razzies 2017 Winners:

Worst Picture: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Worst Actor: Dinesh D'Souza in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Worst Actress: Becky Turner in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Worst Supporting Actress: Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2

Worst Supporting Actor: Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Worst Screen Combination: Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Worst Director: Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley for Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Worst Screenplay: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Redeemer Award: Mel Gibson Hacksaw Ridge



