Bieber hits back at critics speculating he wet his pants

Justin Bieber has finally responded to the photos that had the whole world wondering if he'd accidentally wet his pants.

The singer was photographed on Thursday wandering Hollywood with a suspicious wet patch on his groin area.

Bieber added fuel to the fire by posting the picture to his personal Instagram along with a screenshot of Adam Sandler in Billy Madison with the caption "You ain't cool unless you pee your pants."

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

While the singer might've thought it was funny at first, the sheer number of people speculating whether or not he'd had actually wet his pants became too much and he was forced to explain the awkward photo on Twitter.

Bieber is set to hit Australia next month for his worldwide Purpose Tour.

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area...Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

The 22-year-old singer will kick off the sold out tour in Perth on March 6 and finish in Sydney on March 15.





- news.com.au