12:01pm Sun 26 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bieber hits back at critics speculating he wet his pants

Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty
Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty

Justin Bieber has finally responded to the photos that had the whole world wondering if he'd accidentally wet his pants.

The singer was photographed on Thursday wandering Hollywood with a suspicious wet patch on his groin area.

Bieber added fuel to the fire by posting the picture to his personal Instagram along with a screenshot of Adam Sandler in Billy Madison with the caption "You ain't cool unless you pee your pants."

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


While the singer might've thought it was funny at first, the sheer number of people speculating whether or not he'd had actually wet his pants became too much and he was forced to explain the awkward photo on Twitter.

Bieber is set to hit Australia next month for his worldwide Purpose Tour.


The 22-year-old singer will kick off the sold out tour in Perth on March 6 and finish in Sydney on March 15.


- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Feb 2017 12:02:14 Processing Time: 7ms