From Game of Thrones to Home & Away: TV's most shocking moments ever

There's nothing quite like a genuine shock during your favourite TV show.

Across the decades, the small screen has delivered countless gasp-out-loud moments - too many to list - but there are some that will always stand out.

Game of Thrones - The Red Wedding

Yep, we all knew this one would make the list. The Rains of Castemere episode in season three saw Robb Stark, his pregnant wife, his mum Lady Catelyn Stark and pretty much everyone else they were hanging out with get ambushed and brutally murdered at a wedding.

It was both disgusting and devastating, and despite the fact it's been more than three years since it aired - we're still not over it (and probably never will be.)

However, there was never any other way for the doomed Starks. Series creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss have come right out and admitted this sequence was the reason they wanted to make Game of Thrones in the first place.

Home and Away - The death of Shane Parrish

Was there ever a love story as beautiful as that of Angel (Melissa George) and Shane (Dieter Brummer) on the long-running soap?

Sure, they had ups and downs, but no moment on the show has gripped our hearts like seeing Shane collapse and die from blood poisoning while celebrating his first anniversary with Angel.

He died back in 1996, and fans everywhere cried for days.

Lost - The opening sequence

A lot of drama went down across Lost's six seasons, but let's never forget the big drama that kicked off the whole thing in the opening scenes.

We were introduced to the series with a crashed plane, a beach full of dangers, a crew of terrified survivors, and a hero doctor attempting to save them all.

From that moment on, we were hooked.

Offspring - When Patrick died

Aussie dramas really love a shocking death. Right when we - and Asher Keddie's character Nina - had fallen madly in love with the father of her baby, he had to go and get hit by a car.

The pregnant Offspring heroine was devastated at the loss of Patrick, and so were we. It had seemed like after years of false starts, Nina had finally found The One ... but clearly, the producers had a different idea.

House of Cards - Frank Underwood kills Zoe Barnes

It was definitely curiosity that killed brash young journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) in the gripping political drama House of Cards. Just when you thought you knew how far then Vice President Frank Underwood would go for his ambition, he went and - SPOILER ALERT - pushed her in front of a subway.

It was genuinely one of television's most pure "WHAAAAAAT?" moments.

Orange is the New Black - Piper versus Tiffany

Our sweet and non-confrontational heroine Piper Chapman left audiences with their jaws on the floor after her brutal bust-up with enemy and fellow Litchfield jail inmate Tiffany Doggett.

Granted, Tiffany was insane and had been the one to corner Piper in the prison yard in an attempt to kill her, but still - who knew Piper had that in her?

It was such a violent altercation, many were certain Tiffany was dead, but as we've seen from the following seasons ... she's still very much alive.

- news.com.au