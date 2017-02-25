Pregnant Amal Clooney outshines George as she displays baby bump

By Jason Chester

It's not often that George Clooney is overshadowed, but the veteran star was eclipsed by pregnant wife Amal on Friday evening in Paris.

The couple, who are expecting twins, led the glamour as a host of stars made their way across the red carpet for the 42nd César Awards Ceremony in the French capital's Salle Pleyel.

But it was human rights lawyer Amal, 39, who inevitably claimed the spotlight courtesy of her growing baby bump as she greeted photographers shortly before making her way inside, reports DailyMail.

The brunette looked typically elegant in a sweeping ruffled ballgown that showcased her tummy as she joined her husband at the annual event - the most prominent film ceremony in France.

An off-the-shoulder detail generously exposed Amal's slender arms, while a white and grey mottled lower-half gave her choice of ensemble a tasteful flourish.

With her tousled locks effortlessly pushed away from her face, the Beirut born international law specialist revealed a pair of glittering, diamond studded earrings.

A liberal use of red lipstick added a splash of vibrancy to an otherwise muted colour scheme, while deft touches of foundation and eyeliner drew further attention to Amal's delicately proportioned features.

Standing alongside his wife, George, 55, looked suitably dapper in black tuxedo suit, crisp white shirt and bow tie.

Rarely apart throughout the night, the couple looked completely smitten as they gazed into one another's eyes during an intimate moment at the Parisian venue.

The pair were making their latest red carpet appearance shortly after George's mother Nina revealed the couple are expecting one of each sex.

In an interview with RadarOnline, the 77-year-old former city councilwoman shared her excitement over the expected June arrival for George and his glamorous wife.

"It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," she said from her Kentucky home. "How marvellous! My husband and I are extremely excited."

George recently spoke for the first time of his "excitement" at the news that he and Amal will be welcoming twins this summer.

The actor said: "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open."

Speaking to French programme Rencontres de Cinema, he said his friends were "very supportive' of the news, despite having given him a hard time at first.

"Then it got really quiet," he said. "And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing."

George and Amal were joined by a number of the biggest French stars in the industry at the bash - including young beauty Lily-Rose Depp.

The Chanel muse - who set to star alongside Natalie Portman in Planetarium - was sure to command attention in her partly sequin number.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis looked sensational in her halterneck dress that accentuated her lithe frame with a waist-cinching thick patent leather belt.

Her ensemble featured a calf-grazing chiffon overlay which proved to be semi-sheer to showcase her embellished mini-skirt underneath.

Letting her dress do the talking, she opted to forgo overloading her look with jewels as she simply teamed her red carpet attire with a pair of diamond studs.

The petite beauty completed her ensemble as she teetered up the carpet in her bow detailed high heels.

Blessed with a flawless complexion, Lily highlighted her incredible bone-structure by sweeping her locks into high ponytail as she worked a number of poses on the carpet.

Also making a glamorous appearance was French acting legend Isabelle Huppert, who truly dazzled in a gorgeous emerald green gown.

The 63-year-old oozed class and elegance in the floor-length dress, which remained simple but classic in style with a V neckline and ruched waistband.

The actress, who is up for an Academy Award for her role in Elle, styled her red hair into vintage curls and accessorised with bejewelled drop earrings, for a subtle hint of glitz.

