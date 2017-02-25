8:21am Sat 25 February
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending February 23, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3. It Ain't Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

6. Million Reasons, Lady Gaga

7. How Would You Feel (Paean)Ed Sheeran

8. Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley), Katy Perry

9. Love, Lana Del Rey

10. Cold (feat. Future), Maroon 5

Top Albums

1. FUTURE, Future

2. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

3. Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

4. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

5. Prisoner, Ryan Adams

6. Lemonade, Beyonc

7. Windy City, Alison Krauss

8. Gold - EP, Jessie James Decker

9. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

10. Worthy of Your Name (Live), Passion

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

