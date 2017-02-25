5:54am Sat 25 February
Christina El Moussa opens up about divorce from HGTV co-star

Christina El Moussa is opening up about her pending divorce from husband Tarek El Moussa, her co-star on HGTV's "Flip or Flop."

She tells People magazine that explaining the split to her 6-year-old daughter Taylor was difficult. She says they "tried to be really vague" at first. She says her daughter later asked if they could get back together.

El Moussa says she told her that "sometimes couples get divorced" but that she and her toddler brother Brayden are their "number one priority" and they will "always be a family."

El Moussa told ABC's "Good Morning America" this week that "the kids are doing great."

The couple split up in May following a police call to their California home that ended with Tarek El Moussa voluntarily giving up several guns.

