NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) " Judge rules that only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) " Judge rules that only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 Feb 2017 04:33:37 Processing Time: 17ms