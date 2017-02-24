Fans in Japan rush to get Murakami book with esoteric title

TOKYO (AP) " Fans of Haruki Murakami have rushed to Japanese bookstores to get his latest work with an esoteric title.

"Kishidancho Goroshi," or "Killing Commendatore," is a two-part story about a 36-year-old portrait painter and the mysterious incidents that happen after his wife divorces him and he moves into an old house on a mountainside west of Tokyo.

Murakami has described it as a very strange story.

Some devoted fans lined up outside stores on the eve of Friday's book launch.

Shinchosha Publishing Co. said overseas availability is not yet known. No details are known yet on translations.

Murakami's previous novel was "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage," released in Japan in 2013.